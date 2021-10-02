From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, has asked Nigerians and the rest of the world to emulate the non-violent approach to life of Mahatma Gandhi.

Thakur made the call during the celebration of the 152nd birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Abuja.

The ceremony coincided with the United Nations declaration of October 2nd to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence in remembrance of the ideals Gandhi stood for.

Thakur stated that non-violence, one of the key philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi, remained the best way of resolving conflicts, which he said, has ravaged most parts of the world.

He added that more than ever before, Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence was very relevant, urging Nigerians and the rest of the world to adopt the philosophies to end conflicts, war, terrorism and poverty with mutual understanding.

Thakur said: “The importance and significance of celebrating and remembering this great man, Mahatma Gandhi, can never be overemphasised.

“Everyday, every event that takes place in the world can only underscore how important it is for us to remember and follow Mahatma Gandhi, his teachings, even to this day.

