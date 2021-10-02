From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, has asked Nigerians and the rest of the world to emulate the non-violent approach to life of Mahatma Gandhi.

Thakur made the call during the celebration of the 152nd birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Abuja.

The ceremony coincided with the United Nations declaration of October 2nd to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence in remembrance of the ideals Gandhi stood for.

Thakur stated that non-violence, one of the key philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi, remained the best way of resolving conflicts, which he said, has ravaged most parts of the world.

He added that more than ever before, Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence was very relevant, urging Nigerians and the rest of the world to adopt the philosophies to end conflicts, war, terrorism and poverty with mutual understanding.

Thakur said: “The importance and significance of celebrating and remembering this great man, Mahatma Gandhi, can never be overemphasized.

“Everyday, every event that takes place in the world can only underscore how important it is for us to remember and follow Mahatma Gandhi, his teachings, even to this day.

“His message is ever more relevant, ever more important because not only did he speak about non-violence, he also spoke a lot about sustainable development.

“Today, as we mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we also mark the 15th International Day on Non-Violence. The United Nations adopted the Resolution in 2007 to declare Gandhi’s birthday as the International Day of Non-Violence.

“This is itself, a message that the whole world needs to adopt non-violence means of conflict resolution of dispute settlement, of reconciling differences and actually ensure that terrorism, insecurity, instability, poverty, are all tackled in the spirit of mutual accommodation, tolerance and above all, non-violence,” Thakur said.

The event was also commemorated with Yoga performances for children at premises of the Indian High Commission in Abuja.

Thakur further said the Indian High Commission in Nigeria decided to organised the yoga performances for children to send a message to children that violence is never a means of resolving any problem.

The Indian envoy explained that yoga translated unity and clam which translated to the messages of Gandhi in peaceful resolutions.

“So, I think the message is ever more relevant. We are very happy to celebrate this day today in the High Commission along with yoga.

“Yoga translates as a means to unite, to join, and it is a great occasion to combine and re-emphasise this longstanding important message of humanity, of universal brotherhood and of working together in a spirit of tolerance, accommodation with each other,” Thakur stated.

