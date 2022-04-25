From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Conflicting school resumption dates, yesterday, kept students, pupils and teachers at home in Edo State.

The state Ministry of Education had on April 22 directed all public, private primary and secondary schools to resume on April 25.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Gilbert Egwakhide read “the Ministry of Education wishes to announce to the general public that the resumption date for the third term 2021/2022 academic session in Edo state remains 25th April, 2022.

“All public, private primary and secondary schools are to adhere strictly to this directive.

But our reporter, who monitored the resumption, reports that all schools visited in Benin, Edo capital were under locks and keys as neither teachers nor students/pupils resumed for activities.

The Permanent Secretary, however told newsmen that a waiver was granted to Edo SUBEB after the release of the press statement on Friday.

He noted, however, that private primary and secondary schools as well as public senior secondary schools were expected to resume on April 25.

“Yes, we had a meeting where it was agreed that all schools should resume on April 25, 2022 and that informed our press release.

“But SUBEB made a case and we discover it had a peculiar case and the ministry gave it waiver that primary 1-6 and junior secondary 1-3 should resume by May 9,” he said.