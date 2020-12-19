Following the take-off of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara in Kogi State, the Governor, Yahaya Bello, has expressed his desire that it will someday rival the great technological institutions of the planet. “Nothing is impossible and we do not think small here. CUSTECH will achieve globally renowned recognition in the STEM and Artificial Intelligence”.

The obviously elated Governor was speaking during a brief chat with TOS TV NETWORK. “If MIT and Stanford can do it from their humble beginnings, I have no doubt that CUSTECH will do it. I will lay strong foundations and it will practically grow on autopilot afterwards. Just mark my words. It may take time but it will happen.”

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja, reiterated same in a press release published on Saturday, December 19th 2020:

“CUSTECH will focus on the development of human resources for the state and the country that is proficient in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).”

Governor Yahaya Bello disclosed too that the newly appointed pioneer principal officers met his administration’s rule of applying equity to every part of the state, noting that the new management was a ‘true confluence of diversity’. He further explained that the major sections of the state were well-represented.

‘In addition to the clear application of merit to each appointment, we made sure that members of the management team also represent a true confluence of diversity within our context in Kogi. We are as ethnically and religiously diverse as Nigeria itself and must apply State Character akin to the Federal Character principles incumbent in federal appointments.’

He insisted that the widespread distrust which existed between the various ethnic groups before his arrival at Government House, Lokoja was traceable in large part to deliberate circumvention of this unspoken rule of fairness in the past.

Professor Salawu Sadiku, an Ebira man from the Central Senatorial District is assisted by the Registrar, Ms. Hudson Olufunke, an Okun from the Western axis with the Bursar, Mr. Alaji John, coming from the Kogi East Senatorial District. The Librarian, Mr. Salifu Jeremiah, the Director of Works and Physical Planning, Arch. Usman Muhammed Ahmed, and Mr. Muhammed Asuku Audu who is the Director of Academic Planning completed the mix.

Hyped respect for religious and ethnic identity may appear archaic to some, but it is still the reality of Nigeria that most conflicts are founded on a perceived disregard of these principles in the distribution of public patronage. Governor Bello obviously does not want to be classed among Governors who enabled deep-rooted distrust among the tribes of Kogi by nepotism.

The appointments take effect from 17 December, 2020.