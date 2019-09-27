Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned operators of cooking gas skids in Ogun State to conform with the operational rules and industry safety guidelines and regulations or risk sanctions.

The Controller of Operations, Ogun State Field Office of the DPR, Mrs. Muinat Bello-Zagi, gave the warning, yesterday, after a meeting with the Cooking Gas Skid Proprietors Association of Nigeria (CGSPAN), Ogun State Chapter.

Bello-Zagi explained that the DPR, in the last two years, has engaged gas skid operators and educated them on the need to adhere strictly to safety laws in their operations.

She said the target of the Federal Government was to increase the number of persons utilizing cooking gas as a source of domestic fuel. She, however, said this quest would not mean the lowering of standards, especially safety standards as that could lead to tragedy or disaster in the handling of cooking gas equipment by sellers and consumers.

She said that the DPR recently sealed some illegal gas skids and those whose operations were considered unsafe.