Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least 15 persons were believed to have lost their lives in the ongoing communal clashes between Jukun and Tiv in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State. The incident happened during attacks on some villages and subsequent roadblocks by some tribal militias.

The Chairman of Wukari local government, Mr Daniel Adi, alleged that the incident happened during an attack on Rafin Kada and Tor Musa villages in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to the death of five persons. He said that he heard about a roadblock mounted by Jukun youths and moved to the place with a detachment of soldiers but met nothing of such.

“I can confirm to you that some Tiv youths attacked Rafin Kada this morning and burnt down several houses. They also laid ambush at Tor Musa village where they killed about five persons. I heard about the blocking of the road and killing of travellers while we were at Rafin Kada. We moved there immediately with a truckload of soldiers but there was nothing like that.”

However, an eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said that at least ten persons were killed by tribal militias who blocked the Wukari-Jalingo road at Takum junction and attacked vehicles traversing the road.

He said that “our vehicle was attacked at Takum junction in Wukari on our way from Zaki Biam to Jalingo and they brought out some persons that are believed to be Tiv persons and killed them. At least ten persons were killed that I can confirm to you. This is the most horrible thing that I have ever seen.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal, who spoke to our correspondent on phone said that he could only confirm the death of one person at a village attacked by some youths believed to have crossed from Benue.