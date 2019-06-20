PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

Two speakers have emerged in the Bauchi State House of Assembly after a rival faction swore in speakers and deputy speakers in a parallel inauguration in Bauchi on Thursday.

One of the contenders for the position of speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ningi constituency, along with two others from his party allegedly went into alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to elect a speaker in the premises of the House.

His election by 11 out of 31 members was immediately followed by the swearing in of deputy speaker, Danlami Kawule of the PDP from Bauchi II constituency.

Suleiman’s and his deputy had been sworn in before their arrival into the Assembly complex which led to confusion as some rival members objected to the move.

The rival group accosted the mace as Suleiman’s group tried to go out of the Assembly complex, but they came short of getting the mace after security agents present at the Assembly intervened.

However, the immediate past speaker, Shehu Damina, from Darrazo constituency, also a contender for the speakership, organised his group of 18 members and held a parallel inauguration, and was ‘sworn in’ as a speaker along with his deputy, Tukur Ibrahim from Toro constituency, outside the Assembly complex and without the mace.

As at press time, there has been a heavy presence of security in the Assembly complex following the emergence of two.