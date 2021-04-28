From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

There is confusion at the Edo State-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, as two acting registrars emerged, following the expiration of the tenure of Chris Adamaigbo, yesterday.

The confusion arose from letters of appointment as acting registrars, issued to Ify Nwabudike and Eddy Ehiakhamen, both deputy registrars. The letters were issued from two different power blocs of the university’s administration.

It was gathered that the letter of appointment issued to Ehiakhamen was signed by the Vice Chancellor, Ignatius Onimawo, while the outgoing registrar, Adamaigbo, issued the appointment letter of Nwabudike, who relied on consultation and approval of the Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman, Lawson Omokhodion.

Sources in the university said the development was anti-climax of the in-fighting and struggle for supremacy between Onimawo and Omokhodion.

It was gathered that the vice chancellor has the backing of the secretary to the state government and the deputy governor in all his actions, including his current position on the acting registrar.

It is pertinent to state that though the university has a governing council in place, it has, however, been running abysmally without a functional governing council since last October, following the constitution of a special visitation panel to the university.

The governing council had been encumbered since, either to meet as a governing council or take policy decisions on the administration of the university.

But the university’s image maker, Edward Aihevba, described the situation as a minor administrative error that has been corrected.