Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

There was confusion at Dumez Street, off Benin-Auchi Road, Eyean, following an early morning explosion that rocked the area.

Sunday Sun gathered that the explosion occurred at No 4, Dumez Street while its devastating impacts were visible in about six houses in the area.

When Sunday Sun visited the scene, the operatives of the Nigeria Police were already on ground to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

One of the landlords, Pastor David Iginua, whose house was affected by the explosion, said he heard a very loud sound that early morning of Friday and he decided to find out what it was all about.

He said to his bewilderment, he saw the glasses of the windows of his building all shattered.

“I am Pastor David Iginua and my house is 42, Arete Street, off Benin Auchi road, Eyaen, which is just behind where the explosion took place.

“As I sat there, all of a sudden, I heard a terrific sound. I looked, ran inside, I didn’t see what happened.

“So I have to come outside and I started discovering things.

“So I started looking for where the sound came from but just to discover that a heavy smoke was coming out from the man’s compound.

“From the rumour we are heard, the man used to manufacture bombs.

“And it is like he tested it inside his well. Assuming he brought it out, it would have finished the community.

“The way this house shook, everybody came out to say how their houses shook”, he said.

Another landlord who lives at No 3, Dumez Street, just a building from where the explosion took place, said the explosion shook the very foundation of his storey building while broken glasses from the windows were visible everywhere.

Recall that at the height of the political tension in the state the residence of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Inegbeneki in Benin City, was attacked substances believed to be explosives, the Chambers of former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Henry Idahagbon was attacked by suspected gunmen, just as the residence of the State Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, was also attacked with explosives.