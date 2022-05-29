The All Progressives Congress (APC) is in a quagmire as the Abia State High Court affirmed the suspension of Chief Ikechi Emenike a few hours after his emergence as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

This development has thrown the party in the state into a state of confusion.

The Court presided over by Hon. Justice A.O. Chijioke in the Judgment held that by the suspension of Emenike had denied him all membership privileges as provided by the APC Constitution and therefore can fit to participate and/or contest in the ongoing primaries of the APC in Abia State until the judgment is set aside and/or upturned on Appeal.

The judgment followed the Suit No.: HU/6/2022: Chinedum Nnoke& 2 Others. V. High Chief Ikechi Emenike & 3 Others, filed by three (3) members of the Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the membership status being accorded Chief Ikechi Emeinike, despite his subsisting suspension by the Nkwoegwu Ward of the APC, for anti – party activities.

Commenting on the judgment, an APC stalwart, Chief Ifegwu Uduma said the judgment could definitely have a great impact on the permutations and plans of the APC in Abia State, but regretted that most credible contestants on the platform of the APC had jumped ship into other Parties before the judgment.

Emenike had polled 672 votes out of 892 total votes cast by 907 accredited delegates to secure the APC ticket.

He contested against five other aspirants at the governorship primary held at Chidiebere Park Umuahia.

He was declared winner of the contest by the Chairman of the APC governorship Primary Election Committee for Abia, Chief Tony Obiefuna, who described the exercise as very “transparent and peaceful.”

