WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Students of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti on Sunday night staged a protest and within the school premises, demanding a postponement of their exams already scheduled to hold on Monday, June 17.

Our correspondent gathered that the protest was held at the time the school management was holding a meeting with the Student Union Government of the University.

The students had earlier held a congress where it resolved to call for an extension of the examination.

The students claimed that they just resumed in April and had not been properly taught, adding that they were not also given time to properly prepare for the examinations.

According to them, some students who were supposed to sit for examinations on Monday still sat for test on Sunday evening, saying such was absurd in an academic environment.

They claimed that the action of the institution was to deliberately lure students to failure to justify their action that almost made a student to commit suicide recently.

Other agitations by the students included the poor network of the portal which they claimed had failed to clear students who had already paid school fees for the examination and inadequate learning facilities.

The students had vowed to continue the protest on Monday if the management failed to postpone the examination.

During the action, some students who were studying in some facilities within the school were forced out of the area by the irate students.