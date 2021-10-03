By Adewale Sanyaolu

Four persons were yesterday feared killed when a pole hoisting a flag made contact with a high tension cable.

The incident occurred around 8am at El- Adonai Evangelical Ministry(Aladura) C& S Church situated on 18 Jibowu Road, off Agbe Road, Abule Egba, Lagos.

When Daily Sun visited the scene of the incident yesterday afternoon, residents of the compound housing the church were seen in clusters discussing the unfortunate incident.

Large cooking pots, Industrial gas cooker, uncooked rice, groundnut oil and other cooking condiments littered the compound.

The scene of the incident was equally cordoned off to wade of trespassers.

An eye witness who simply idenrified himself as Samson said the Church was preparing for the coomencement of is annual celebration when the the unfortunate incident occurred.

He said he was billed to attend the event as a guest but got a call around 8.30am when he was preparing to leave home that he should jettison the idea of coming because four people have died.

He said he was curious to know what happened because the General Overseer is a close ally of his.

On getting to the church he said he saw four lifeless bodies of worshippers while he was told that a lady amongst them has been rushed to the hospital.

He said he later got information that the lady survived while 3 people have been buried at Agege and another deposited at the mortuary in Ikeja.

Another eye witness account who equally pleaded not to be named said while trying to remove the pole from the ground to change the old flag (there is no flag removal mechanism), the pole deflected and made contact with the blue phase of the Agbe Rd 11kV feeder which was on potential Another eye witness account who equally pleaded not to be named said while trying to remove the pole from the ground to change the old flag (there is no flag removal mechanism), the pole deflected and made contact with the blue phase of the Agbe Rd 11kV feeder which was on potential The two persons holding the pole received electric shock and were electrocuted In a bid to rescue the two affected people, two other members of the church rushed to them and also received electric shock and were electrocuted.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.