From George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was drama at the Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, as the speaker, Paul Emeziem, was impeached by 19 members over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office, while the sacked deputy, Amara Iwuanyanwu was reinstated.

The lawmakers also proceeded to elect Kennedy Ibeh from Obowo State Constituency as the new speaker.

Ibeh (APC Obowo), who became the third speaker of the state in less than two years, urged members to give their support to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Iwuanyanwu had presided over the session where Emeziem was impeached.

Emeziem’s travails happened barely 72 hours after he presided over the impeachment of Iwuanyanwu and the recall of six earlier suspended members of the House.

Daily Sun learnt that Emeziem was impeached in an unanimous decision by 19 of the 27 lawmakers who signed the letter read on the floor of the House.

Emeziem, who had summoned the meeting was locked out as he was denied entry into the Ojukwu Complex which serves as the temporary House of the State Assembly throughout the period of his impeachment.

Aside being accused of anti- party activities, withholding of members allowances, illegal suspension of six members, the former speaker was said to have incured the wrath of the House when he hurriedly impeached his deputy with few of his allies.

The deputy speaker’s impeachment was allegedly seen as part of a larger plot by the Emeziem group to initiate the impeachment of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Edging out his deputy believed to be the governor’s henchman was what the former speaker thought he needed to do to achieve his aim.

However, confirming his impeachment, Uju Onwudiwe, representing Njaba State constituency told Daily Sun that the House felt slighted by the activities of the former speaker, especially the impeachment of his deputy without getting the signature of two-third members of the House.

Emeziem has described his impeachment as childish, null and void.

“Amara Iwuanyanwu can’t convene a plenary because he was properly impeached. If there should be any plenary, I am the one empowered by the law to call for it. Today is not our plenary day. Today is for our committee sittings not plenary. Amara Iwuanyanwu stands impeached,” he said.

Last Thursday, 18 of the 27 members of the State Assembly had through a resolution impeached Amara Iwuanyanwu as the deputy speaker an action which it was learnt did not seat well with Governor Hope Uzodimma.

