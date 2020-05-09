There was confusion in Ekpoma, headquarters of Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday morning, when the dangling body of a man identified as Peter Uche, was found through the window of his room.

The video of the incident which has gone viral on Instagram, revealed the lifeless body of the deceased said to be a butcher, being taken out of the house.

A write-up attached to the video said “Peter Uche allegedly hanged himself with a towel in his room in the early hours of Saturday.

“He was found dangling through his room’s window and was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The reason behind his action remains unknown”, it added.

When contacted on phone, Edo State Police Command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could however not confirm the report, saying that he was yet to be briefed.

“I am not yet aware of the incident. I’ve not been briefed. Once I am briefed, I’ll get back to you”, he said.