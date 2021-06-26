From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige has asked that the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Anambra State governorship poll slated for Saturday, June 26, be postponed to Tuesday, June 29.

He said the shift was important to enable party members across the state to participate as well as give enough room to the committee members to resolve contentious issues raised by aspirants.

A statement by his Media Office in Alor, Idemili South, said the minister, who is also the leader of the party in the state, had made his position known to the Chairman of the Primary Committee for the Anambra State Governorship election and the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Quoting Senator Ngige, the statement said: ‘Your Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Chairman of the Anambra State Primary Committee, good day. As I write you now, 4:25 pm, Saturday, 26th June, I’m in my home town, Alor with 2 electoral wards and there is no sign of any governorship primary election. My inquiries and investigation show that the story is the same all around the 326 wards of the 21 local government areas in the state.

‘As a result, most party members have left for home, having waited since 8 am. I discussed with your member, Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani and I’ll advise you to call the panel members to shift the exercise to Tuesday, June 29th to also enable you to tidy up some issues raised by aspirants.’

