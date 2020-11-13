Adewale Sanyaolu

Amidst claims of deregulation, the Pipelines Products Marketing Company(PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) has increased the ex-depot price of petrol to N155.60 from N151.17 per litre for the month of November

A circular from PPMC signed by Alhaji Tijani l.R and obtained from one of the oil marketers directed the change in price.

But some marketers who spoke to Daily Sun expressed concerns about the development, saying the claims of deregulation by the Federal Government remained a ruse.

They said with the current hike, retail price of petrol at fuel stations would be in the region of N168 -N170 after all margins must have been added to the ex-depot price of N155.17