Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

There was confusion at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday, following the sudden death of a lecturer, Mr Nicholas Igbokwe.

Sunday Sun gathered that Igbokwe who was in the Department of Physical and Health Education was reportedly found dead in his office.

A senior lecturer in the department, who pleaded anonymity, said that the deceased was seen bubbling with life in the department on Saturday morning, before he was later found dead in his office.

He described the late colleague as “an easy going and amiable personality.”

He lamented that his demise had plunged the department and the university community into mourning.

“He was a gentleman to the core. He was also a very dutiful man who really knew his onus. His demise came as a rude shock to all of us,” he added.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Abiodun Olarenwaju, who also confirmed the incident also lamented: “It’s a pity we lost him. Nobody expected that. He was brought into the hospital this morning dead.”