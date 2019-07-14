Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

There was confusion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday as a commercial motorcyclist was allegedly shot dead by a policeman at the popular Iwo Road Roundabout in the city.

But what led to the alleged killing of the commercial motorcyclists could not be verified at the time of filing this report, but witnesses linked the killing to alleged extortion. The witnesses said shortly after bullet from the policeman gun purportedly fell the commercial motorcyclist, his colleagues reportedly mobilised and attacked all the policemen in the area. The policemen were said to have retreated and the angry motorcyclists chased them to Academy area in Iwo Road, where another set of policemen were stationed.

The protesting motorcyclists reportedly continued with the attack, which was said to have made the policemen to shoot sporadically making passers by to scamper for safety.

The incident was said to have led to an untraceable logjam around the area, as some motorists sought alternative routes.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said he was yet to get details of the development, asking for time to find out what happened exactly so that he could respond appropriately.

But he said more policemen have been drafted to Iwo Road to maintain peace and orderliness.