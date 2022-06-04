From Tony Osauzo, Benin

There is confusion in the Edo North senatorial district of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following a fresh primary election to elect a senatorial candidate for the party in the district.

Recall that in parallel primaries of the party held on May 23rd, Governor Godwin Obaseki and Chief Dan Orbih factions of the party elected Mrs Victoria Edelokun and Hon. Pascal Ugbome as their candidates, respectively.

But yesterday, the party was said to have held another primary at the Auchi Public field in which the incumbent senator representing the district, Sen Francis Alimikhena, who recently defected from the APC, won. Alimikhena reportedly scored 181 votes to defeat Pascal Ugbome and Tony Ezikiel, who polled 4 and 3 votes, respectively.

The PDP had in a letter dated June 3rd, 2022 and signed by the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Hon. Umar Bature and addressed to the state chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi, said a senatorial primary would be conducted on Saturday (yesterday) by a five-man committee headed by Sir Daniel Obiora.

But Ugbome has however rejected the fresh primary in a statement he issued yesterday.

“My attention has been drawn to a concocted, wicked and malicious rumour making the rounds, that a purported Supplementary Senatorial Primary has been ordered, supposedly by one National Official of our Party, PDP, to hold today for the Edo North Senatorial District.

“To the best of my knowledge and leaders of our great party, this is a strange development and certainly not a decision of our Party even as its illegality smells to high heaven.

“Secondly, it has also been alleged in another breath that a certain Senator Alimikhena has paid me for the Ticket and that I have stepped down for him. That is A LIE FROM THE PIT OF HELL.

“I am a Lawyer and not a trader and I cannot trade away the Mandate which the honourable Edo North PDP Delegates gave to me on the 23rd of May, 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the same Delegates who voted for me also voted Our Presidential Candidate at the national convention.

“Consequently, let me reassure our teaming Supporters that I remain the duly Nominated Edo North PDP Candidate and flagbearer of the PDP for the seat of Senator representing Edo North in the forthcoming general election slated for 2023. I look forward to vigorously campaign and deliver victory to our party at the 2023 senatorial election,” the statement said.

