A fuel-laden tanker, on Friday, exploded at the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, opposite Biogas Industries, Lagos state.

According to an eyewitness, the 4000-litre tanker filled with diesel was heading towards the Mile 2 area before it got flamed up. Consequently, the accident has caused gridlock within the axis.

While the cause of the explosion is still unknown, the situation has, however, was hurriedly contained by the Nigerian Police Force.