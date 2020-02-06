Hello Dr.

I feel at home with the way you treat peoples’ questions and decided to write you a personal one. I am a young man of 32 years and married for two years now but no issue to show for it. Our problem now is that of confusion.

When my wife and I decided to really start a search for a child, we went for various tests which showed that my wife was alright but with slight fibroid, which the doctors said would not hinder her from conceiving. I was found to have a low sperm count problem and was placed on treatment. This greatly improved to up to 74 million, and I was given a clean bill of health as able to impregnate my wife. My wife took in twice and it all went out after the first month.

We continued until we decided to try herbs to fight the fibroid. The herb woman told my wife the very first time, that she was one month pregnant. We rejoiced and started thinking of our baby. However lately, she went to the hospital for a scan after three months and was told that there was no child in her womb. Meanwhile, her tummy is protruding, breast enlarging, she feels very heavy, experiences sleepiness and drowsiness in the early mornings, and once or twice has almost thrown up in the morning.

The problem is that with all these signs, is it possible that she is not pregnant? And if not, what could be growing in her tummy, since it is not fibroid. Please, advise us before we do something stupid. Please, do reply through this mail address while sharing the same in the papers for those facing the same kind of confusion.

Dear Dylan,

There is bad news and then good news for you. The classical diagnosis any Western-trained doctor will give you is what is called Pseudocyesis or False Pregnancy.

Ultrasound scan was done for your wife. There is no evidence of a pregnancy or a baby in her womb. The pregnancy is false. Your wife has some funny thing wrong with her. Perhaps she should see a psychologist or a psychiatrist or at least a counselor. Full Stop; no hope; no way. What is the good news?

About seven years ago, a lady with her husband walked into my consultation room to see me. The lady was in tears. She showed me two reports of scan tests she did from the same scan centre about three months apart. The first showed that there was a baby. The second report showed, like your wife that there was no baby. Husband and wife were devastated. What happened? Where was their baby? She was still looking pregnant? To cut a long story short, I told them what we needed to do in treatment; they did it and after two weeks, they went back for a scan and the scan reported on the same woman that there was a baby in her womb now. Needless to say, they delivered the baby who is a boy and alive and well; a spitting image of the dad. There are mysterious cases which we as mere doctors cannot handle without a consideration of not just the physical, but the physical, together with the mental and not forgetting the spiritual. When we see face to face we will handle the challenge and anyone with a similar story. Call the help lines. Blog; www.mediamedix .blogspot.com

Diabetes cure

Dear Dr,

Is it true that diabetes can be cured naturally; I mean minus Oyibo medicine? I’d be grateful if you can confirm or deny?

Ladidi Nyarko, Jalingo

Dear Ladidi,

In a nutshell, YES. Let me give you a half dozen tips a)Bitter Leaf; b)Garden Egg; c)Cinnamon; d)Water Leaf; e)Basil (effirin or nchiawu); f)Chromium; g)Aloe Vera; h)Bitter Gourd; i)Cloves; j)Gingko biloba

The details how to use these easily available food additives we will give to those who inquire and meet the criteria. Call now or email “[email protected]”

Pregnant but I have no appetite

Dear Dr

I became pregnant very recently and discovered that I just lost my appetite. On a good day, I may decide not to eat a single bite. A friend told me to get malt drink and use it with carrots. I am confused. What must I be eating in my diet? I don’t want to harm my baby. Please help me

Salome Gidado, Yola, Adamawa.

Dear Salome,

You and your friend are both right. You will harm yourself and baby by refusing to eat. Malt drinks contain a lot of the B complex vitamins which stimulate appetite, its good advice from your friend. But let’s tackle the problem medically and nutritionally. You see, once you become pregnant, your needs have gone up three-fold. On the day of delivery, you will and must lose blood. That is the first challenge you have. While still pregnant and as the baby grows, As the baby grows, he will need to make his own blood and since he is still in your womb, it is what you eat that will supply the ingredients he’ll use to make his own blood. So, you have to eat and eat well enough to provide for his needs. Remember, you called him to come; he did not decide to come on his own. Lastly, you yourself have your own needs to make enough blood for yourself to use to carry the pregnancy. The background to this is the fact that most women do not eat well enough even before they get pregnant. We all have encountered the ‘sisi –lady’ type who hardly eats because she wants to be slim. Then she gets married and she cooks now but it is for the husband; not herself. She still hardly eats well. As she progresses in life and the kids come, she cooks for everyone—hubby, kids, relatives, visitors, but hardly eats anything because, she claims, she has no appetite. That is the picture of the typical woman for you. Now she gets pregnant and she again cannot eat and needs to do something about it else we will have a case of the very common but easily preventable anemia in pregnancy on our hands which would be a pity. To get enough ingredients to make plenty blood to take care of pregnancy, baby, delivery and mother, you must understand that blood is built up of three main blocks – iron, folic acid and vitamin B12. These five foods will give you plenty iron – lean meat, liver, kidney, spleen (Yoruba- amo eran ) and stomach(Yoruba-shaki). Make fresh pepper –soup and make sure it is chock-full of these ingredients. Leafy green vegetables will give you plenty of folic acid and the king of leafy green vegetables in these climes is ugwu-leaf. Prepare it raw and drink off the juice. It is a veritable hematinic.

Blood supplement extraordinaire. Eggs will vouchsafe enough vitamin B12 for your needs and because of the fact that it is a good source of protein, eggs are good for you.

Carrots are a very good source of Vitamin A which you need in adequate quantities for vision, to prevent cancer and cataracts, fight infection, for healthier skin, against aging and to prevent heart disease, stroke, as well as lower cholesterol.

Malt drinks, like we said are very rich in the B complex vitamins and because of this if you take them you are likely to improve your appetite. In summary, eat well during pregnancy. It is warranted and indicated.

