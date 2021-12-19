From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Abduction and spilling of royal blood have become a new form of insecurity challenge in Imo State. This development has forced so many traditional rulers in the state to now disguise themselves when they are going out from their palaces.

The criminal activity seems to be unending as it is now occurring almost on a daily basis with no fewer than eight of the royal fathers from the state falling victims with about three of them killed in the process in the past two months.

The death of two monarchs during an attack by gunmen at Njaba council area of the state where they were attending a meeting of the royal fathers in the area is still fresh in the memory of the people of the state.

Circumstances surrounding the attack is still a matter of controversy as the gunmen were said to have invaded the meeting venue and opened fire on the hapless monarchs, two of them died during the attack while two others were said to have sustained serious injuries.

The Njaba attack seems to have opened the series of abductions that occurred in the state except for that of the traditional ruler of Umuezie, Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the State, Eze Charles Iroegbu, owner of the All States Mass Transit, another rich monarch in the state on June 6, 2021.

He was abducted while returning home with some members of his cabinet after attending a traditional wedding at Mbano. Iroegbu spent four nights in the den of his abductors before he was released.

Other abductions occurred between November and December. That of the father of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Eze Henry Madumere, traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri, happened on November 19. He was abducted on his way to a burial ceremony, and spent five days in captivity.

Also, the traditional ruler of Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise, Eze Damian Nwigwe was abducted on December 9, but was later released.

While Eze Nwigwe was lucky to have come out alive, his counterpart, Eze Edwin Azike also abducted on the same day was killed and his body dumped at the market square.

Similarly, Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu, Ihube kingdom in Okigwe council area was abducted on December 12 and his palace set ablaze. He is also a rich king; as a matter of fact, he is the CEO of Genesis Hotels, Okigwe. He was rescued from the den of the kidnappers by a joint team of security agents who swooped on the hideout of the kidnappers at Orsu.

Eze Paul Ogbu who was kidnapped on the same day with the Genesis boss was later reportedly killed by his abductors.

As this new wave of crime is gaining ground in the state, so many people are pondering why the monarchs are being targeted by the kidnappers.

Our correspondent who sought the views of some communities whose kings have fallen victims to the abominable act by the criminal elements revealed that most of them abducted belong to the rich class or either tactically involved in politics.

The vast majority of people who bared their minds on the reasons the royal fathers are being abducted also believe that their abductions have political undertone.

A source from an area where a traditional ruler was recently whisked away claimed that the opposition of the state government was only using the act to create tension in the state after the security agents liberated themselves from the brutal experience of gunmen.

He said: “I believe they have turned away from the security agents, they were killing then, but today, it has shifted to traditional rulers, unlike politicians you know they don’t have security guards so they are seen as soft targets to get at the government in power.

“They might be doing it to create tension or probably to justify a state of emergency in the state.”

The traditional rulers killed at Njaba during a meeting, the source added , is a good example of politics taken to another dimension by the opposition elements in the state government .

“These traditional rulers could have been killed to send a wrong impression to the people outside of insecurity challenge in the state in other to create tension,”the source said.

For Mr Patrick from one of the troubled communities of Okigwe Local Government Area of the state, the whole motive is simply a criminal activity taken to another dimension.

He believes that the kidnappers were only concentrating where they will make big money.

Citing the father of the former deputy governor of the state, Eze Madumere, as example, he said: “ I see it as practically a new form of criminal activity in Imo, the monarchs they kidnap are high class Ezes who are rich. And Also looking at it from the angle of ransom payment, it will leave you with no doubt that it is purely a criminal activity.”

He added: “The traditional ruler of my community, Eze Acho Ndukwe is a rich man, he is the CEO of Genesis hotels in Okigwe, he was kidnapped too, but was rescued by the police. So, I believe this people are just looking for rich kings to kidnap.

“If you look at it again, these traditional rulers I mentioned to you have all been released after definitely paying ransom.”

Also, some of the traditional rulers, another anonymous community member said may be paying for their openly embracing politics.

“They are supposed to be the custodian of the people’s culture and speaking out the truth when it matters, but some of them have compromised.

“Moreover, the Ezes are seen as soft target stakeholders in the state as they fall easily as prey to their abductors because they are weak,” the source noted.

However, a security expert who does not want his name mentioned said that the criminal act could have been an orchestrated plan to cause chaos in the state using hoodlums.

He said: “If you look at the way the whole thing is going, it started with the killing of security agents now traditional rulers ,it is like a well thought out plan, who knows the next class of the citizens it would be its turn.”