Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There is confusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia state chapter as members of the party from Abia North senatorial district at the weekend endorsed the appointment of Henry Ogbulogo as member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) by President

Muhammadu Buhari.

The appointment of Ogbulogo was last week rejected by the leadership

of the party in the state through a statement issued by Benedict

Godson which accused the former of not being a member of APC.

Addressing newsmen after a stakeholders’ meeting of Abia

North APC, the state vice chairman and zonal chairman of APC in Abia

North, Chief Chris Ajah, frowned at a situation where issues affecting

the party would be presented in wrong perspective while relegating the established structure of the party to the background.

Ajah refuted the assertion by the leadership of the party in the state

that Ogbulogo was not a member of APC, stressing that the appointee is from Ward 8 in Isuikuwato L.G.A.

Ajah stated that when the state publicity secretary of the party made the publication, he put a call across to the Isuikwuato LGA chairman of APC who confirmed the authenticity of Ogbulogo’s membership, adding that he is worried that after the confirmation, Godson still went ahead to question the membership of Ogbulogo through his publications.

Ajah reiterated that Ogbulogo is a card-carrying member of the APC who played a pivotal role in the re-election of President Buhari and

members of the National and state Houses of Assembly.

He called on Abia APC leadership to guard against things that would be capable of truncating the peace that had existed in APC in the state,

adding that the whole excos from Abia North disassociate themselves from such false publication.