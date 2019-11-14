Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa on Thursday threw Bayelsa State into confusion as it nullified the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship election held on September 4 2019.

The presiding Judge, Justice Jane Inyang in her ruling on the suit filed by a governorship aspirant and former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri challenging the emergence of Chief David Lyon declared that the governorship primary election were conducted arbitrarily and not in line with the guidelines of the party.

According to her since the process was a violation of the party’s constitution in fielding candidates for the governorship election.

She said APC violated her own rules and neither Lyon nor Lokpobiri can benefit from the flawed process. She therefore ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to include Lyon or Lokpobiri on the ballot for Saturday elections.

“ It has been established by judicial authorities and several judgments that political parties are bound by their own rules, the committee that conducted the primary election threw caution to the winds and it is my ruling that the primaries be nullified. The result announced by Sen Emmanuel Ochega is not valid as he is not the returning officer for the election. And I am making an order restraining INEC from recognizing any of the aspirants that participated in the said primaries.”

However Lokpobiri has punctured the judgment noting that the Judge granted a prayer he did not asked for in his reliefs.

“We are filing a notice of appeal today. I didn’t go to Court for nullification but went to Court to be declared the winner. So what the Judge read in her judgment was not part of my prayers.”

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has however described the judgment as a travesty of justice and has vowed to appeal it.

The alternate Director- General of the APC governorship campaign council, Prof Seiyefa Brisibe asked Bayelsans not to panic as the APC would contest and win the governorship election.

“I want to reassure all Bayelsans not to give any thought to that judgment. It is a lower Court and our lawyers our lawyers have already appealed and for a stay of execution. Our opponents are jittery and they have become desperate. The APC and the campaign council is reassuring all well meaning Bayelsans that they should not panic, should not be perturbed that your proffered candidate, David Lyon and his running mate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi- Eremienyo are on the ballot. Please come out and vote”