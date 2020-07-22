Gabriel Dike

Mixed reactions have trailed the failure of the Federal Government to inaugurate new Governing Councils for the 21 Federal Colleges of Education nationwide, whose three year tenure ended in May 2020.

There is speculation that the government allowed the council members to continue to enjoy some of the allowances as compensation for their loyalty because they were mostly appointed from the ruling party across the country.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, inaugurated the Governing Councils for the 21 Federal Colleges of Education on Thursday, May 25, 2017. The three-year tenure of the Council ended on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Daily Sun investigation revealed that members of the Council have continued to enjoy their allowances and other privileges of their office, since the Federal Government has not appointed new ones.

A source told Daily Sun that some management staff of Federal Colleges of Education are not happy about the situation but can not do anything because of the political background of the Council members

”Before the expiration, some governing councils held virtual meetings. While some, a meeting was scheduled but cancelled because of this COVID -19. They allow the members to stay because majority of them are party state executives.

”The chairmen of Councils are still in possession of their official cars. In fact, they still enjoy all the privileges of their office since there was no directive on dissolving them.

The members still enjoy their monthly phone allowances, free hotels and other perks of office.

”The chairmen are still in possession of official cars. Provosts cannot dissolve them because it was the Presidency that appointed them. The truth is that the Federal Government filled the governing councils with politicians. They have nothing to add to improve the Colleges. They want money and contract. Look at the composition of various governing councils, members are mostly state executives of the ruling party, ” a provost in the North stated.

Aside sitting allowances, the council members collect from the colleges of education management recharge cards, hotel bills, air fare and other sundry expenses.

The chairman, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, Mr. Ebenezer Oje, confirmed that the governing council tenure expired on May.

Oje, who is a Council member said the last governing council meeting was held online in May because of the lockdown and has not met since then. He said the is expected Federal Government to appoint new council members.

National Secretary, Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Nigeria (SSUCOEN), Mr. Nwenyi Isioma, explained that the composition of a new governing councils was part of their demands when leaders of the union met with officials of the Ministry of Education.

Isioma said ministry officials informed SSUCOEN national officers that Federal Government will soon inaugurate new governing council members, noting ”once their tenure is over, they can not collect allowances.”