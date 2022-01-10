From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

There is palpable tension in Enugu as hoodlums suspected to be enforcing IPOB Monday sit-at-home order went on rampage destroying properties and attacking traders in different locations within the city.

It was learnt that the pandemonium started at Garki area where armed hoodlums burnt tricycles, buses and shops at while trader’s wares worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

Two persons are currently feared dead as the hoodlums shot sporadically at Agbani Road. Gun shots were also heard around Holy Ghost and Okpara Avenue where an unknown number of persons were said to have been killed.

Traders in Ogbete Main Market were not spared as their goods were destroyed while buses and tricycles were also allegedly burnt.

Daily Sun spoke with one of the traders in Ogbete market who confirmed that the market has been shut down and traders trapped inside. He said the armed hoodlums started the attack from Coal Camp axis.

Residents who had came out for their daily activities in Abakpa were seen running helter-skelter as news of the incident filtered in.

Stalls were quickly shut, streets deserted while some residents were seen in groups discussing the incident in low tones.

The hoodlums were also reported to have stormed NOWAS junction in Trans Ekulu forcing people to run for for their lives.

Gunshots were aslo heard around the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT and New Haven Junction, Naira Triangle and Thinkers Corner.

A house wife whose husband is among traders in Ogbete market said she warned him not go out today. She said her husband had insisted on going to the market because he thought the sit-at-home order was no longer in place.

Military and Police patrol teams are currently patrolling the town to ensure that normalcy is restored.