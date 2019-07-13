Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

There was confusion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Saturday as a commercial motorcyclist was allegedly shot dead by a policeman at the popular Iwo Road Roundabout in the city.

But what led to the crisis could not be verified at the time of filing this report around 7:30p.m. But some people said the cause of the crisis might be connected with extortion of money by the police.

Immediately the bullet purportedly fell the commercial motorcyclist, his colleagues reportedly mobilised and attacked all the policemen in the area. The policemen were said to have retreated and the angry motorcyclists chased them to Academy area of Iwo Road, where another set of policemen were stationed.

The protesting motorcyclists reportedly continued with the attack, which was said to have made the policemen to fire their guns. The turn of event made people to scamper for safety.

The incident was said to have led to a heavy traffic gridlock around the area, as some motorists made detour and passed through alternative routes.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said he was yet to get details of the development, asking for time to find out what happened exactly so that he could respond appropriately.

But he said more policemen had been drafted to Iwo Road to maintain peace and order.