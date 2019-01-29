Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

President Mohammadu Buhari at last broke his silence on the lingering crisis in Imo State bordering on who he would support for governorship ahead of the forthcoming election in the state between the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma and the Action Alliance (AA) party of governor Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, while addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters of APC and AA at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, had dismissed alliance of his party with any political party in the state.

However, President Buhari told the crowd: “Forget intra-political struggles, Imo should vote any candidate they like; choose whoever you want to vote for.”

Meanwhile, the president has admitted that out of all his three cardinal campaign promises in 2015, corruption seemed the most difficult to overcome.

The president who was addressing the Imo State monarchs at their secretariat in Owerri when he paid a courtesy call on the state chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Samuel Ohiri, noted that his administration had made significant improvement in security, especially with regard to the fight against Boko Haram, but had to contend with the fight against corruption.

However, he stated that his administration would not relent until the fight was completely won.

While lauding his administration effort to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency, he expressed satisfaction that the fight against insurgency which he said was rampant in 17 Local Government Areas in the North East.

Earlier, Governor Okorocha corroborated the promise of the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Ohiri, who spoke on the readiness of the monarchs in the state to support the president’s re-election bid.

Prominent persons on the president’s campaign train to Imo were former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ugochukwu Onyema and former governor of old Abia State, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.