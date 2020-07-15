Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori has countered the National Assembly Staff Commission (NASC) on the retirement of staff of the parliament, who has attained 60 years or 35 years in service.

Sani-Omolori, in a statement, on Wednesday, said the retirement age of staff of the National Assembly is 65 years or 40 years of service.

He said the decision of the 8th Assembly on the condition of service for staff has not been rescinded by the National Assembly..

The NASC had in a statement, had in a statement on Wednesday, instructed staff of the National Assembly, who have attained 35 years of service or 60 years of age, to proceed on a compulsory retirement.

The statement signed by the chairman of NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, said the decision is in line with the 2014 amended Act of the Service. Those affected by the directive include Sani-Omolori, about 150 other staff of the assembly.

However, the CNA in his statement noted that “The Management of the National Assembly wishes to inform all staff and the general public that the extant regulation as contained in our Revised Conditions of Service duly passed by both Chambers of the 8th National Assembly puts the retirement age of staff at 40 years of service and 65 years of age whichever comes first

” The Resolution of the 8th National Assembly on the Conditions of Service of Staff has not been rescinded nor abdicated by the National Assembly, who under the authentic National Assembly Service Act 2014 as passed is empowered to review any proposed amendment to the Conditions of Service by the Commission.

“Therefore, the National Assembly Service Commission does NOT have the powers to set aside the Revised Conditions of Service as passed by the 8th National Assembly.

“The Management had maintained a studied silence in deference to the leadership of the 9th National Assembly who is looking into the position being canvassed by the Commission. It is therefore intriguing that the National Assembly Service Commission has unilaterally gone ahead to take a ‘’decision’’.

“Management urges all staff to disregard the press release by the Commission and go about their lawful duties.”