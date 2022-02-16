From Fred Itua, Abuja

There was confusion and anger in the senate,yesterday, following the refusal of the clerk of the upper legislative chamber, Ibrahim Dauda El-Ladan, to vacate his seat, following his retirement from service.

Trouble started when Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, allowed the clerk to preside and to sit at the table in chambers during plenary despite the fact that he has retired.

El-Ladan was retired by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) last week for alleged forgery of documents and age falsification.

El-Ladan and two other permanent secretaries have been allegedly enmeshed in cases of forgery and age falsification in recent times, prompting the intervention and sanction by the National Assembly Service Commission.

The commission had ordered El-ladan and another officer, Adebayo Anthony Adebanjo, to proceed on retirement with immediate effect, while Michael Okpara should retire in six months.

A woman, Isabella Ugochi Iloba, was appointed by the NASC as acting clerk to the Senate in place of El-Ladan.

It was therefore a shocking spectacle when El-Ladan, the former Clerk of Senate, was seen carrying out his official assignment in the Senate Chambers.

Staff members and other stakeholders were seen in groups, querying how and why the president of the senate, who does not characteristically tolerate impunity, acts of disobedience, insubordination and disregard for constituted authority would allow El-ladan into the chamber to preside at the table.

They also berated the senate president for disregarding the appointment of Isabella Ugochi Iloba by the NASC, as acting clerk.

Some legal pundits have pointed out the danger in allowing a retired officer to preside and participate in the proceedings of the Senate as it happened yesterday.