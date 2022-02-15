From Fred Itua, Abuja

There was confusion and anger in the Senate on Tuesday following the refusal of the retired clerk of the upper legislative chamber, Ibrahim Dauda El-Ladan, to vacate his seat, after his retirement from service.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan allowed the clerk to preside, to sit at the table in Chambers during plenary despite the fact that he has retired.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

El-Ladan was retired by the National Assembly Service Commission, NASC, last week for alleged forgery of documents and age falsification.

El-Ladan and two other permanent secretaries have been allegedly enmeshed in cases of forgery and age falsification in recent times, prompting the intervention and sanction by the National Assembly Service Commission.

The Commission had ordered El-ladan and another officer, Adebayo Anthony Adebanjo, to proceed on retirement with immediate effect, while Michael Okpara should retire in six months.

A woman, Isabella Ugochi Iloba, was appointed by the NASC as acting Clerk to the Senate in the stead of El-Ladan.

It was therefore a shocking spectacle when El-Ladan, the former Clerk of Senate, was seen carrying out his official assignment in the Senate Chambers.

Staff and other stakeholders were seen in groups, wondering how and why the president of the Senate, who does not characteristically tolerate impunity, acts of disobedience, insubordination and disregard for constituted authority would allow El-ladan into the chamber to preside at the table.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

They also berated the senate president for disregarding the appointment of Isabella Ugochi Iloba, by the NASC, as the acting clerk, Senate.

Some legal pundits have pointed out the danger in allowing a retired officer to preside and participate in the proceedings of the Senate as happened on Tuesday.

They opined that whatever the senate did on Tuesday was a nullity as it was illegal.

They said that it was an aberration of established norms and conventions.

In the letter dated February 9, 2022, with reference number NASC/PF/69/184, titled: “Retirement from service” and addressed to Clerk to Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan, the NASC said: “The Commission at its 547th Meeting held on Wednesday, 9th February 2022, has approved your retirement from Service with effect from 9th February 2022.

“The Commission wishes to acknowledge your immense contribution to the growth and development of the National Assembly Service.

“As you proceed on retirement, please hand over your Office and other Government property in your possession to the Deputy Clerk, Senate (Legislative), Ilobah Isabella Ugochi.

“On behalf of the Commission, I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and success in your future endeavours. The letter was signed by the Executive Chairman of the NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi.”