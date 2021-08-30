From Gyang Bere, Jos

Persons believed to be security personnel, yesterday, stormed the Plateau State House of Assembly and prevented members from sitting.

It was learnt that the presence of the security officials, who stormed the Assembly complex in black Land Cruiser Jeep which they stationed at the entrance of the House, was to prevent “breakdown of law and order” following alleged moves to impeach Governor Solomon Lalong.

Gunmen recently attacked, killed many and injured scores in 39 communities of Miango chiefdom. They also razed houses, looted properties, destroyed farmlands and rendered many homeless.

Following the attack, the House had issued a two-week ultimatum to the governor to take drastic measures to curtail insecurity and killings oin the state. He was also charged to rise up and defend his people against attacks and attackers that have displaced several people from their ancestral homes.

Member representing Pankshin South constituency and Chairman House Committee on Information, Philip Dasun, however, denied that the security officials were invited to seal the House.

“It is not true that the House was sealed by security agencies, but we have presence of security personnel due to the tension over alleged plan to impeach the governor. But there is no plan to impeach the governor, we only gave the governor two weeks ultimatum to address the security challenges in the state.”

Daily Sun visited the Assembly complex and found out that the place was like a ghost town as neither lawmakers nor staff turned up for work.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, refuted claims that the Assembly complex was sealed by the state government and urged residents to regard it as fake news.

“To the best of our knowledge, the House of Assembly remains open for legislative business. The good people of Plateau State and members of the public are advised to ignore the allegation and refrain from dragging the executive arm of government and the governor into the affairs of the House.”

Plateau youths had last week besieged the House of Assembly complex with bodies of those killed in Yelwa Zangam community to register their anger.

They told the Speaker of the House, Ayuba Abok, to commence impeachment process against the governor. This action has generated tension in different parts of the state as some individuals have sustained the pressure on the House to impeach the governor.

