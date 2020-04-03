Judex Okoro, Calabar, Tony John, Port Harcourt, Joe Effiong, Uyo, Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
Akwa Ibom Government has described the declaration of five confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as fake news.
Akwa Ibom, until midday ofWednesday, wasoneof the states with zero case of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic only to be confronted with five positive cases in one fell swoop in the evening.
But the state government, through the Commissioner for Health, Dominic Ukpong, has rubbished the results of the test, saying it never knew about it just as the director general of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was equally unaware.
“We observed a disturbing breach in the test and reporting procedure; Akwa Ibom State government only heard about the test results in the news; the NCDC director general was not aware of the reported result announcement.
“All five reported positive test cases have been contacted and showed no COVID-19 symptoms while the tests were being processed in NCDC approved facilities, all suspected cases were held in isolation; several sample batches have been previously sent for testing from Akwa Ibom State and they all returned negative.
“Due to the irregularities observed in the testing and reporting procedure, health care professionals in Akwa Ibom State have called for an immediate reconfirmation test on the five cases; the results will be made public; following due process,” Ukpong said.
He said health care professionals in the state had also appealed to NCDC to ensure future tests be conducted following due process in order to maintain continued confidence in the process.
While appealing to the residents and citizens of the state to remain calm and observe personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines earlier issued as well as adhere to the social distancing prescriptions, the health boss stressed that the Enforcement Commit- tee of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020 had been mandated to see to the full operation of the provisions of the regulations.
Daily Sun learn, however, that the five persons confirmed positive had been sent on quarantine at the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo while Governor Udom Emmanuel would later make a state-wide broadcast on the matter.
But in a swift reaction, NCDC Director General NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said at the daily briefing of the Presidential task force on COVID-19 that the rejection of the results was unfortunate.
Ihekweazu, while assur- ing that tests will be done at the appropriate time, said though they had been some delay in reporting the results, there was no reason to doubt the authenticity of the results.
“I just read a text from the commissioner for health in Akwa Ibom state. I think it’s a little bit unfortunate, there was some delay in reporting the results to him because the team that led the lab where these tests were done were actually on their way to Abuja to carry out an impor- tant national assignment.
“These tests and I will say it publicly were done in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital. This is our oldest, and most experienced lab in carrying out PCI-diagnosis.
So, there’s really no reason to dispute the validity of these results.
“We must focus on the challenge at our hand, every new case in a new state always leaves a little bit of anxiety and people need time to accept that these results are what they are. I have no reason to doubt the results coming out of any of our labs and especially the Irrua Specialist Hospital.”
On if the tests will be repeated as requested by the state government, he said: “Yes, they were tested at a specific time, after every positive case, we would retest anyway, after threefour days because the only way you can know whether people are recovering or not is by retesting them, so that would be done.
“Like I have said over and over and like the chairman of the PTF has said, this is not a time to dispute and doubt, most especially with-in government, it is a time to come together, it is not a time to release statements against other government bodies, it is a time to come together.
“There is no reason anybody will give results without verifying. We are working very hard to make sure these results are correct, sometimes, we delay in releasing these results and we get a lot of flak why are the test results taking so long, it is because the test is being repeated so that we can be very sure, but if there’s one lab in Nigeria that I can almost be 100 percent sure on the validity of their test, it is Irrua.
“Of course, there will always be mistakes, but to have mistakes in five results in a lab like Irrua will be very unlikely. I call on every-one to have confidence in the work we are doing.”
Edo suspends revenue collection for April
EDO State Government has suspended all forms of revenue collection from transporters for April to cushion the economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic on residents.
In a statement, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, said the move will enable transporters comply with the government’s social distancing guideline, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The seating guidelines for transporters are now that cars must carry one passenger in front and two at the back, while buses carry one passenger in front and two in each row.
Ogie, however, urged residents not to panic but support the state government as it steps up measures to prevent the spread of the virus by complying with directives of the government
“This is to inform the public that Edo State government’s regulations on COVID-19 pandemic have not been lifted.
“For avoidance of doubt, the public are to note that the following measures are to be strictly adhered to: ban on gathering of more than 20 persons; maintenance of social distancing of at least one metre; all businesses remain closed except markets for food items, pharmaceuticals products and eateries; suspension of all collection of revenues from transporters for April; transporters should abide by the regulations already announced as regards number of passengers to be carried per vehicle.
“Note that the various security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the above government direc- tives,” the SSG said in the statement.
Rivers ALGON donates N23m to combat virus
Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State chapter, has donated N23 million to support the government.
The donation came from the 23 local government councils in the state.
ALGON Secretary, Hope Ikiriko, announced this yesterday, saying members of the association wanted to complement the government’s efforts to contain the ravaging disease.
Similarly, members of the state executive council yesterday, agreed to donate their April salaries to support the government to control the spread.
Secretary to the Government, Tammy Danagogo, announced this in a statement in Port Harcourt.
Chairman of Ikwerre Peoples Forum, Michael Ewule, said after Lagos State, Rivers is the next major hub in the country that could be accessed through air, land and sea.
He said the determined efforts of the governor saved the state from the uncon- trolled spread of coronavi- rus.
Ewule urged the government to continue to review the measures in line with new developments. Similarly, Chairman of Rivers Development Forum, Piegbara Baridoma, said the union was happy with Governor Wike for working for the people at this tough time.
Baridoma called on Rivers people to support the governor to keep the state healthy through the right measures.
Ayade orders payment of 2 months salary to factory workers
CROSS River Governor, Ben Ayade, has orderd payment of two months salary advance to garment factory workers in the state to enable them keep up with the pace of production.
Beside, he has began the distribution of free face/ nose masks to residents of the state.
Answering questions from journalists at the Calabar Garment Factory shortly after commencing the distribution of face/nose masks, Ayade said it has become pertinent for every resident to be afraid of the virus which is spreading like wild fire.
“I have ordered the released of two months salary advance to provide succour to the factory workers.
“It is pertinent for every one residing in the state to protect himself or herself from the spread of the virus giving the fact that Cross River shares a common boundary with the Cameroon, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Benue states which had already reported outbreak of the disease.
“Food shall also be made available to vulnerable families who lacked the capacity to provide two square meals for their families.
“I want you people to be afraid of the spread of the virus. It is only when you fear the virus, that is when you will protect your self from getting infected. My duty is to protect my people from getting infected.”
