Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has been impeached.

He has been replaced‎ by Marcus Onobun from Esan West Constituency as the new Speaker, who immediately announced the dissolution of all standing committees of the Assembly.

The impeachment is said to‎ have created confusion with Governor Obaseki who was apparently caught unaware of the plot, allegedly insisting on reversal of the action and a return to the status quo. Details later.