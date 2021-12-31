By Gabriel Dike

Lagos State Government has announced that public and private schools in state are to resume for 2nd term 2021/2022 academic session on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.

In a statement released by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said pupils are expected back in school as academic activities will start same day.

But the resumption announcement is generating ripples among private schools operators, who had fixed Monday, January 10 for return of pupils to schools.

The private school operators are in dilemma because most parents and pupils were informed via the report card WhatsApp messages that school will resume on January 10.

The director-general wished the students and teachers happy resumption while enjoining school owners and teachers to enforce strict compliance with subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

She informed school heads and teachers that the mid-term break for 2nd term is Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of February, 2022 while school closes on Friday, April 8th 2022.

Seriki-Ayeni, who enjoined boarding students to resume on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 in preparation for academic activities said that the Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar and observe teaching and learning process in schools.

The resumption announcement by the state government has caught many private school owners off guard because their preparation is towards January 10 and will be forced to make new plan to receive the teachers and pupils in the schools on Tuesday, January 4.

Some private school owners said most of their pupils and teachers travelled for the Christmas and new year break, wouldn’t be back before the state government January 4 resumption date.

The private school owners said pupils and parents were informed that academic activities will commence Monday, January 10 and are confused by the new date by the state government.

“I will comply with the state government directive. I don’t expect to have a full school on January 4. By the state government date, most pupils and their parents are still holidaying. Even some of my teachers are not around, ” one of the affected private school stated.

A parent, Mr. Innocent Osuji, said his plan was to use first week of January to prepare his children for school based on January 10 resumption date, adding “how do parents handle this sudden decision. I need to buy things for my children but now it might not be possible.”