From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There is confusion over which date to observe the sit-at-home order by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as an Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia is scheduled to deliver judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit pending before it on Wednesday.

While the group officially issued a statement at the weekend that it would observe the order tomorrow, some ‘disgruntled elements’ issued a counter order directing the sit-at-home would hold on Wednesday and Thursday (January 19 and 20).

The conflicting dates is, however, giving people in the zone sleepless nights as they do not know which of the order to follow and not run into trouble with miscreants who enforce the directives.

But spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, yesterday, insisted IPOB would deal with any member attempting to go against the directive earlier laid down by the Head of Directorate of IPOB headed by Chika Edoziem. He described those calling for the sit-at-home on Monday or Wednesday as criminals and urged the public to disregard and ignore them.

“Biafrans should understand that 19 January is judgment day in the suit by our leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home on that day. Again, we don’t want to compound the pains of our people, hence, we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18. Biafrans and residents of Biafra are free to go about their businesses without molestations on January 19 and 20. Anybody found enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home on 17, 19 and 20 is a criminal and must be treated as such. IPOB leadership has given order and that order is what is signed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We realise that some unscrupulous and traitors are trying to create confusion about these days and dishing false information and propaganda trying to create confusion in Biafra land. IPOB never declared sit-at-home on of January 19 and 20.

“Therefore, we want all Biafrans to go to their normal business on these days without fear.

“We expect our people everywhere to adhere to this directive and refuse to be misled by sacked members of IPOB in Europe and America.

“IPOB remains unshakeable, built and rooted on the rock and will remain so until the freedom for Biafra is fully achieved,” Powerful said.