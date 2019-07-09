Molly Kilete, Abuja

There was confusion in the security circle on Tuesday following the promotion of Major-General Lamidi Adeosun to the rank of Lieutenant-General, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The announcement our correspondent gathered, was made public during the weekly Chief-of- Army Staff (COAS), conference with officers which holds every Tuesday at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

With his new rank, Adeosun and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, are the only two officers wearing the same rank in the Nigerian Army at the moment.

Adeosun was promoted alongside Brigadier-General Biu, to the rank of Major-General. The two officers were also presented with meritorious award at the just-concluded Nigerian Army Day celebrations which held in Lagos, last Saturday.

The rank of Lieutenant-General is the highest rank in the Nigerian Army aside that of General which is only worn by officers appointed as Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS).

While the promotion of Adeosun is not new to officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, the story cannot be said to be of other Nigerians, who see Adeosun’s promotion as the new Chief of Army Staff.

A retired officer who prefers to remain anonymous, while describing the promotion as worthy, said it was not a new thing in the Army and that his promotion does not mean the Army now has two chiefs.

The retired officer said: “There cannot and will not be a clash over the promotion of Adeosun to the same rank as the COAS, because there is seniority in the rank.

“Don’t forget that you can have 100 Lieutenant Generals and one is the most senior General and it is not a new thing. “Rather this one is surprising because we have not had it in recent times.

“And so, for the officer, it is well that he has made the Lieutenant General, because this has even enhanced his career; it has capped it up for him, what else does he need. If he leaves tomorrow, he has left as a Lieutenant General.”

It was gathered that this is not the first time the Nigerian Army has produced an officer in the rank of Lieutenant-General, who is not a Chief of Army Staff as there has been several.

Officers promoted to the ranks of Lieutenant General who were not army chiefs include Lieutenant Generals Haladu, Dogonyaro, Jeremiah Useng and Obiakor, Akale among others.

Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, popularly called “GOC wey know road,” by his soldiers during his days as General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, in Borno State, is always in the forefront of leading his soldiers during most operations to rout the terrorists in the North East.

He is currently the Chief of Training and Operations (COPP), at the Army headquarters.