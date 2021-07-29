From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, has allegedly been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). His wife, Mairo, has also been reportedly arrested by the leading anti-graft agency.

The former governor who is currently a serving senator, is one of the frontrunners for the position of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor is also believed to be at loggerheads with his predecessor in the state since he left office in May, 2019. Though the spokesman of EFCC couldn’t be reached for confirmation as at the time of filing in this report, source at the Commission, however, revealed that the couples were grilled by operatives of the Commission in Abuja.

“Their arrest is connected to an alleged breach misappropriation of funds committed during the former governor’s administration as Nasarawa State governor,” a source said.

Al-Makura, while confirming his intention to vie for the position of the national chairman of APC recently in a statement, said: “I want to applaud Governor Sule, who is in the forefront of the project since the flag-off of the party’s revalidation in Gudi, Akwanga local government area of the state without consulting him, he spoke publicly and everyone was very happy.

“He took the issue from a historical perspective on how CPC started in Nasarawa State and metamorphosed into APC.”

