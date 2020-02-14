Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Confusion has continued to trail the alleged killing of a youth at the popular Ogbogonogo Market along Nnebisi Road, Asaba.

The deceased whose identity was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, was a nursing father whose wife had just put to bed.

He had rushed to the commodity market to buy foodstuffs when he met his untimely death.

It is not, however, clear which group of persons unleashed terror on the victim, leading to his death.

A source informed that the deceased allegedly violated one of the traditional trading rules in the market, and in the process of ensuring specified sanction, he resisted, leading to the attack by some over zealous enforcers.

“In this market, buyers do not carry their purchased goods with both hands, no matter the quantity. I think he (deceased) was holding one nylon each in both hands when he was accosted by those in charge of traditional matters.

“He was supposed to pay a fine for violating the rule but he resisted before the boys started beating him from every corner,” the source narrated.

But another source who claimed to be an eyewitness disagreed, saying that the deceased was attacked by over zealous government agents.

The source said the victim was apprehended and subsequently molested for allegedly scaling the transparent fence put in place to beautify the environment by officials of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency.

As at the time of filing this report, members of the market’s interim executive could not be reached.

This is even as the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa could not also be reached on his phone while that of the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya rang out unanswered.