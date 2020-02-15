Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Confusion has continued to trail the alleged killing of youth at the popular Ogbogonogo Market along Nnebisi Road, Asaba. The deceased, whose identity was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, was a nursing father whose wife had just been delivered of a baby.

He had rushed to the commodity market to buy foodstuffs when he met his untimely death. It is not, however, clear which group unleashed terror on the victim, leading to his death.

A local source informed that the deceased allegedly violated one of the traditional trading rules in the market, and in the process of ensuring sanction, he resisted directive and this led to the attack by overzealous enforcers.

“In this market, buyers do not carry their purchased goods with both hands, no matter the quantity. I think he (deceased) was holding nylon bags in both hands when those in charge of traditional matters accosted him. He was supposed to pay a fine for violating the rule but he resisted before the boys started beating him from every corner,” the source narrated.

But another source who claimed to be an eyewitness disagreed, saying that the deceased was attacked by overzealous government agents. The source said the victim was apprehended and subsequently molested for allegedly scaling the transparent fence put in place to beautify the environment by officials of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency. As at the time of filing this report, members of the market’s interim executive could not be reached.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, could not also be reached on phone. But while a call put to the command public relations officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, went through, it was unanswered.