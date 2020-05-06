Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was confusion on Wednesday around Abraka Market area of Asaba, Delta State capital following the alleged killing of a yet to be identified middle-aged man.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy as at press time, local sources said the victim died during a protest against the demolition of shanties and brothels harbouring criminals by officials of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA).

The sources were not however explicit as to who was responsible for the killing, but noted that the demolition team came on Monday for the brothels, and came back on Wednesday to continue the exercise when they met some resistance.

But an official of the agency confirmed that there was demolition exercise but quickly added that he was not aware of any death as a result of demolition.

The official who pleaded not to be named in print, said any demolition being carried out by the agency was a product of negotiation and agreement.

According to the official, a lot of the traders in the area have already relocated on their own before the agency unleashed bulldozers on brothels and shanties that are not only defacing the state capital but also serving as criminal hideouts.

“Our team was there on Monday and there was no protest against the demolition but I was not there on Wednesday. What I heard was that a few persons resisted the team on Wednesday,” the source volunteered.

Contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed that somebody was killed in the area, but added that the details were still scanty.

Inuwa said from available information, the victim was not one of the protesters but a supporter of the government action geared towards enhancing the aesthetic of the state capital.

“He was not part of the belligerent group, he was supporting government action. That is the little information I have for now. Investigation is still on going,” Inuwa said.