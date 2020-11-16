Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A crisis is brewing in Awka-Etiti community, Idemili South local government area, Anambra State following alleged plans to bury Chukwuma, the murdered Prince of late Igwe Akum Ojukwu without proper police investigations.

Chukwuma Angus Ojukwu popularly known as Agujiugo was murdered inside her father’s palace by yet to be identified assailants on September 7.

An elder in Ojukwu family of Umuedeke kindred Nkolofia Village, Awka-Etiti who raised the alarm yesterday told Daily Sun that the family doesn’t have any information pertaining police investigations towards unravelling the mystery behind the callous murder of the 40-year old Prince of the community.

He alleged that Chukwuma’s mother, Lolo Ngozi Ojukwu suddenly fixed the burial date for the late Prince and also presented a suspicious authority letter to bury signed by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nnobi Division even when there are so many unresolved issues trailing the Prince’s death.

Flanked by other representatives of the Ojukwu family, Emmanuel and Ikenna, he also alleged that the corpse of the late Prince may have been secretly moved from the morgue while the family has been kept in the dark over the developments.

However, when contacted, Lolo Ngozi Ojukwu denied all the allegations levelled against her by the Ojukwus. She said that it was the Police that gave them authority to bury the dead while investigations continue noting that the mounting mortuary bills incurred for the family while there is no external support from the extended family are becoming unbearable hence the decision to bury the Prince.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Muhammed when contacted said the Ojukwu family should write a formal complaint to the Commissioner of Police if they alleged any foul play to enable the command to investigate fully.