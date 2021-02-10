From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There is uncertainty and confusion surrounding the move by former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the move seems to have run into hitches following the divergent positions of certain chieftains of the party.

Although he has confirmed that he has joined the party after the visit to the duo of Governor Yahaya Bello and chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the party chieftains who spoke to Daily Sun confirmed that nobody is favourably disposed to admit him in the party.

While reacting to the move to join the party, Governor Bello had explicitly confirmed that: “Our brother and friend, Chief Fani-Kayode, has joined our party in good faith. He is joining to add his own positive energy and make contributions towards ensuring that the APC is a party to beat. Remember he was a foundation member of this great party.

“But due to misunderstandings he decided to go elsewhere. Now that he has decided to join our party, approached and by the mandate, given to me by the party, I must not segregate or discriminate against any individual even if he has different opinion about the party, the government previously but he has seen the light, the reality and the need to join the APC, it is just nice, important and very sweet to accommodate and welcome Fani-Kaypde to join the party. Remember this party does not belong to one individual but to all Nigerians.

“You are free to join and for anybody who feels otherwise that cannot understand happened before but can understand now, we will welcome you with our arms wide open. So, we welcome Fani-Kayode into our party and ask you to come and make contribution ensure that this party is greater than any individual in Nigeria,” he said.

However, countering Governor Bello’s position, a member of the Caretaker Committee who confided on our correspondent, said that the worst decision the party will take would be to admit him into the party.

“I can confirm to you that nobody will endorse Fani-Kayode joining the party, if for no other thing his antecedent. What has he not done to and said about the party and Mr President. What is he bringing into APC. He should return where he belongs,” the Caretaker Committe member noted.

A chieftain of the party, in his reaction, also told our correspondent that admitting the former Aviation Mimister into the party means sacrificing the values of the party in the altar of ingratitude.

“I cannot officially confirm to you if arrangements have been concluded about his joining our party but what I can tell you is that nobody is going to admit him into the APC. He does not have any electoral value and it is obvious that he is not bringing in anything to the party,” the chieftain insisted.