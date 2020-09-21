Steve Agbota

To decongest the Lagos Seaports, the Federal Government has initiated move to begin movement of cargoes from Lagos port to Onitsha River port.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu during press briefing at the end of all heads of maritime agencies monthly meeting hosted by NIWA at its headquarters, Lokoja, Kogi State.

He said that if it becomes operational, cargoes destined for the eastern part of the country and the North-Eastern part would be evacuated to Onitsha River Port from where it would be moved to its final destination.

Moghalu, however, stated at the meeting, that a committee was set up on multi–modal approach to cargo delivery.

He added: “The committee also looked at the movement of cargoes from Lagos Port to Onitsha River Port and other ports within the country, putting to active use of the waterways, and also other related issues were deliberated.”

There was also a briefing from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), for its support on cargo movement from the ports to the dry port especially in Kaduna.

Moghalu added that all maritime agencies in the country were looking for ways to harmonise their operations.

“The meeting looked at issues concerning maritime security and safety; they received briefings from both NIMASA and NIWA and also the efforts made so far in the area of trade, development of manpower, enforcing the protocols to reduce the carnage on our waterways, and the removal of wrecks which is being address by all the sister agencies in the country.

“It is very important for us in the maritime sector to have decided to set up a platform we can share ideas, synergise where we can contribute our quota in developing polices and building the maritime industry.

This is our third meeting and it is expected that this meeting will continue as we set issues that concern the maritime industry. We will discuss to find solutions so that we can put them to use in our various establishments and at the same time bring solutions to the government at large”, he stated.