By Steve Agbota

The Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS) has decried export cargoes worth N868 billion trapped at the Lagos ports due to congestion and reasons.

The shippers said that the cargoes are destined for export, majority of which are perishable goods that needed to be ship out before facing rejection abroad.

Speaking with Daily Sun yesterday via telephone interview, President of SALS, Rev. Jonathan Nicol, intervene so that the cargoes can be shipped out for export. He also appealed to the Federal Government to make regulations on export flexible to enable exporters ship out export cargoes at the appropriate time. He stated that there are over N868 billion export cargoes currently trapped at the nation’s ports due to regulatory reasons, which virtually result to delays, adding that if the cargoes are perished, there is no way government can get proceeds from export.

Speaking further, Nicol said the terminals are filled up, which is preventing movement of import and export ofncargoes at the ports.

He said the Government is asking the exporters to get registered in their NXP platform, adding that exporters are making a suggestion that compliance of the NXP is an ongoing thing.