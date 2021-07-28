Ahead of the July 31 commencement of ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Youth Leader of the party, Ismael Ahmed, has advocated the inclusion of youths in various positions at all levels in the party’s hierarchy.

Stressing the imperative of active youths involvement in national polity, Ahmed urged stakeholders of the party, across the country, to engage the youths in driving the activities of the party.

The youth leader stated these, yesterday, at a virtual inauguration of national and zonal lobby committees for youths inclusion in ward, local government and state congresses of the APC.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his youth-friendly policies, the national youth leader acknowledged the untapped potential of the youths in nation building.

Ahmed said the youths would work harmoniously with the older generation in building a genuine democracy for the sake of national progress.

“Prior to my being named the national youth leader of the APC, right from 2013, if I remember correctly, I have had the pleasure and privilege of working with some, if not most of you, and exchanging thoughts and ideas on how the young people cannot just become actively involved in politics, but in becoming part of the decision makers and implementers when it comes to political matters. All through that time, I always emphasised we must ‘take part to take charge’.s

“Today, we can agree that for some years now, we have been actively taking part. We, the young people, have always been the ever reliable foot soldiers during campaigns for elections at all levels. When political discussions pertaining to administrative policies and activities moved online to social media, we, the young people, became the first line of defence for the administration. At every turn, we have worked and played our part tirelessly.

“Howevaer, going by recent events, it is time we took charge. So, how do we go about that? With the assignment before us today, as members of national and zonal lobby groups, the mandate is clear: to engage party leaders, governors, legislators, ministers, elders and other critical stakeholders within our zones, to ensure that many party positions are manned by the youths at the lower levels,” he said.

