Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, in its bid to elect credible officers in the forthcoming congress, dissociated itself from a meeting organised by former governor Ayodele Fayose’s group where the idea of a consensus chairmanship candidate is being muted.

The party reiterated its commitment to free, fair and transparent congress where all officers of the party are elected according to PDP constitution.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, the party cautioned PDP leaders from engaging in meetings that can cause confusion and disharmony among members, saying any leader who does that has a motive that is aimed at bringing the party to its kneel.

The party clarified that the meeting that took place at Senator Clement Awoyelu’s house in Ado-Ekiti where the issue on consensus chairmanship candidate for the party came up doesn’t enjoy the approval of the party in the state, hence, it is declared an aberration and whatever decision taken there is null and void.

According to the party, the clarification becomes necessary in order to correct the erroneous impression that the meeting was called on behalf of the party, adding that the convener of the meeting, Fayose was expected to let the gathering know that the meeting was his personal idea instead of creating the impression that it was an official party meeting.