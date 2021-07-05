From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A former governor of Oyo State, and Chairman of Elders’ Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, declared on Monday that the leadership of the party will not allow the imposition of candidates into any elective office.

He gave the assurance at stakeholders’ meeting of the leaders and elders of APC in the state, held at Lafia hotel, Apata, Ibadan, ahead of the forthcoming congress of the party slated for the third week of July, this year.

Alao-Akala also assured that women would be given optimum priority in the scheme of things at all levels of participation in politics by the party, urging stakeholders to ensure a crisis-free congress and guard against infiltration from the opposition.

He contended that the agenda of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was to throw spanners of confusion into the scheme of things in the APC.

Alao-Akala said: ‘I can tell you categorically that we have become as a major threat to the P.D.P in Oyo state. There is serious confusion amongst them. Our unity has become a headache to them. They never expected us to come together and form a formidable force that we all see today.

‘Take, for example, the local government meeting of Ibadan North Local Government; it caught them unawares. The turnout was super impressive. Go to Atisbo Local Government in the Oke Ogun area of the state, it is the same success story. The report of our registration exercise, which is still ongoing is another success story.

‘With all these and many more successes too numerous to mention, it behoves on us to be mindful of our actions at every given time. We cannot afford to jeopardise this fragile opportunity we have at hand. The P.D.P is seriously rattled by our deft political moves. They plan to infiltrate our camp, they want to destabilise us. They plan to use every available opportunity to turn the table against us and we must not allow them.

‘We should eschew violence and discord in the forthcoming congress. We should allow a level playing ground in choosing who will steer the ship of the party as executives. We will not allow imposition, we will not allow thuggery and brigandage, we will not allow any form of violence. We will lead by example.

‘Look at the array of worthy leaders we parade within the rank of our party, it shows we are the party to beat come 2023. We are the main headache and concern of the P.D.P, hence we should be guided. We should not bungle this opportunity.’

