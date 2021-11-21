From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has commended stakeholders of All Progressive Congress in the state, for their steadfastness, focus and commitment to the party unity and peaceful coexistence.

The governor made the commendation during the party’s Maradun Local Government Congress held at the Aishatu Multi-Purpose Hall, Maradun.

He said the decision of the party leaders, members and other stakeholders of ensuring things are done through understanding, unity and peaceful, and one single family stands the party as an exceptional in the country.

According to him, the outcome of the party’s congresses have continued to produce consensus candidates in exercise of the oneness and unity in the political history of Zamfara.

He also expressed happiness over the presence of party leaders, saying the state now stands a better chance on its way to the promised land.

He reiterated that the current political dispensation in the state is devoid of witch-hunting, bitterness and all forms of backwardness but objectively for a continued unity of the political understanding, and cohesion.

Chairman of the state’s Congresses, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim Masari informed the delegates that they are in the state for the exercise in fulfilment of the party’s constitution.

Masari said, the team had made available and sold forms to all interested candidates and screened them for the election.

He added that the committee was impressed over consensus candidates arrangement, adding that, it is an acceptable form of electing leaders under the party’s constitution.

He Hower commended the party leaders, supporters and the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle urging the party members to remain united and law abiding.

At the end of the exercise, Alhaji Yakubu Gado emerged as the consensus Chairman and Mallam Yunusa Magaji as Secretary along with other elected executive members.

The Congress was attended by Senator Ahmad Sani, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda Gusau, Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, Senator Lawal Hassan Dan-Iya, Former

Others include: erstwhile deputy governors; Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad and Honourable Muktar Ahmad Anka, immediate past Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji and Honourable Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi and Amb. Abubakar Chika Bunu among others

