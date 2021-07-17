The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has resolved to conduct the forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses of the party through a consensus arrangement.

The acting state chairman of the party, Mr. John Mamman, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Keffi, added that the consensus process would minimize rancour and inject sanity into the party.

Mamman, a retired permanent secretary in the state’s civil service, also assured that the process would provide a level playing field as all prospective contestants would be given an opportunity.

The APC chairman, who expressed delight at the national secretariat’s acceptance of the decision of the state chapter to adopt the consensus process, described the national secretariat’s endorsement as highly encouraging.

He, therefore, called on all APC members in the state to ensure their peaceful participation in the process, with a view to making it successful.

Mamman said that the party, under his leadership, was determined to inject sanity and purposeful direction to the party, describing the recent spate of defections into the APC as highly encouraging and reassuring. (NAN)

